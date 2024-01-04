Farm equipment maker Kinze acquires huge land parcel in Pinal County

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Kinze Manufacturing Inc., an independent farming equipment manufacturer, has acquired a massive parcel of agricultural land south of metro Phoenix.

The company closed on 443 acres in the Casa Grande area for $4 million in an all-cash deal on Dec. 15, according to Pinal County records and real estate database Vizzda.

Kinze Manufacturing, which is based in Williamsburg, Iowa, purchased the site through the entity KZAZ LLC from Grandilla (Arizona) Inc. and Footcreek Corporation of Arizona.

