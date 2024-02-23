Fairmont Scottsdale Princess eyes expansion of guest rooms, restaurants, event spaces and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An iconic Scottsdale resort is looking to up its game.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess filed a request to the city of Scottsdale to update its master plan. The request, which will be considered by the Scottsdale Planning Commission on Feb. 28, seeks to amend development standards and increase the number of hotel guest rooms.

The Princess, located at 7575 E. Princess Drive in north Scottsdale on roughly 66 acres, is looking to build a 155-unit guest wing with underground parking; 43 Sunset Villas/bungalows; a high-end Michael Mina Italian restaurant; an indoor/outdoor coffee roasterie; a conference center and a new ballroom on-site.

The new guest wing would rise four stories on the southeast corner of Cottage Terrace Lane and Hacienda Way.

