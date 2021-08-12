Facebook to build $800 million data center in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Facebook Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) is about to make its first data center investment in Arizona, and it is a big one.

The Silicon Valley-based tech company and social media giant announced Thursday it is starting construction on an $800 million data center in Mesa.

The first phase of the Facebook Mesa Data Center will consist of two buildings totaling 960,000 square feet, and the first building should be online by the end of 2023, said Rachel Peterson , Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure.

Once operational, Facebook expects the project to support approximately 100 jobs. The construction of the data center is expected to require up to 1,500 construction jobs at peak.

Facebook, under the pseudonym Redale LLC, closed on July 21 on 396 acres in Mesa on the southeast corner of Elliot and Ellsworth Roads for $123.2 million, according to documents filed with Maricopa County. The large property will allow Facebook to expand its Mesa operations to five buildings in the future, when the demand arises, Peterson said.

“This center is to help us keep up with the growing needs of the business,” Peterson said.

