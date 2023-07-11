Watch Now
EV company co-led by Nelson Mandela's granddaughter eyes Phoenix for potential HQ

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Electric Vehicle Group
Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Electric Vehicle Group is hosting an investor summit with Phoenix-based Integro Bank to introduce its company and model electric vehicle. The company is considering a new HQ in Phoenix.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 11, 2023
An electric vehicle company co-founded by Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter is visiting Phoenix next month to explore the possibility of opening its headquarters in the Valley.

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Electric Vehicle Group, in partnership with nonprofit 1 Life Organization and Phoenix-based Integro Bank, will host a Business and Tech Development Leadership Summit on Aug. 18 to formally launch the electric vehicle company and introduce the concept for its model NR1 car to the public.

The summit — which will be held at Integro Bank, 16215 N. 28th Ave. in Phoenix — is part of NRM-EV’s multicity promotional awareness tour. Arizona’s thriving electric vehicle industry was a draw for NRM-EV to host the leadership summit in the Valley, according to the company.

NRM-EV describes itself as the first Black female and male veteran-owned car company. NRM-EV's leadership consists of co-founders B.Taylor and Ndileka Mandela, who is Nelson Mandela's granddaughter.

