EV company co-led by Nelson Mandela's granddaughter chooses Phoenix for HQ

An electric vehicle company co-founded by Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter says it's choosing Phoenix as the site of a headquarters and manufacturing facility for its proposed NR1 electric vehicle.

However, the company is still in the early planning stages.

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Electric Vehicle Group co-founders Ndileka Mandela and B. Taylor visited Phoenix-based Integro Bank on Sept. 26 to provide a business update to industry leaders and prospective investors after publicly announcing the concept for its NR1 car in July.

Taylor told the Business Journal that NRM-EV, founded in 2021, has not yet selected a specific location for its headquarters in the Valley, but expects to do so within 18 months. The company is currently meeting with local industry groups to discuss its future operations in the Phoenix area, he said.

