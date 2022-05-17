European specialty food market brings more options to Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — The Kurowski family recently opened one of the first European markets in the northwest Valley.

The family operated the Polish and German food store, A to Z Polish Market, for 25 years in Chicago, but decided to move to Arizona after visiting the state for years.

In December, they opened their first Valley store at 17221 N. Litchfield Road in Surprise just west of Grand Avenue in a retail center anchored by Walmart.

The 4,600-square-foot market offers a variety of fresh, classic Polish and German food items and dishes including pierogo, or dumplings, golumpki, or stuffed cabbage, sautéed Polish sausages, hunter's stew and apple pancakes. It also comprises a hot deli case, cold cut deli case and a bakery with bread, pastries and traditional European items.

The ham and sausages are also delivered straight from Chicago and New York manufacturers via a refrigerated truck, the company said. The market also has an outdoor patio component.

