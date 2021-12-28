European solar company picks West Valley for first US manufacturing facility

GOODYEAR, AZ — A European technology company plans to open a solar module manufacturing facility and bring up to 500 jobs to Goodyear, the Arizona Commerce Authority announced Monday.

Switzerland-based Meyer Burger Technology AG signed a lease for its first U.S. production site for high-performance solar modules at Goodyear Airport 85, a recently completed 276,000-square-foot speculative building located at 1685 S. Litchfield Road across from the Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

Meyer Burger said initial production capacity of the facility will be 400 megawatts; will include capabilities to manufacture solar modules for residential, commercial and industrial rooftop and utility-scale applications; and will be operational by the end of 2022 with an initial 250 manufacturing jobs.

At the final expansion stage, Meyer Burger said the facility will have more than 500 manufacturing jobs at 1.5 gigawatt full capacity.

Meyer Burger has not received any state incentives to date. All ACA financial programs are performance-based, but it would be eligible for funding through the Qualified Facility and Quality Jobs Tax Credit. Based on the project parameters, the maximum amount Meyer Burger would be eligible for under the programs is $11 million, according to ACA.

