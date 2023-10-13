European logistics firm plans massive Mesa facility

Another major employer is a step closer to bolstering its presence in Mesa.

Denmark-based logistics and transportation company DSV Air and Sea Inc. has filed initial plans to bring a new 1.7 million-square-foot building and an adjacent two-story, 30,000-square-foot regional corporate headquarters office to southeast Mesa this summer. Those plans were heard Oct. 11 by Mesa's Planning and Zoning Board.

The Planning and Zoning Board unanimously recommended approval of project plans for DSV's warehouse and office through the consent agenda, which did not require discussion before the vote. The case will now move to Mesa City Council.

Should DSV's warehouse and office be built, it would be one of the largest projects to come to Mesa, which already has seen expansions from Apple, Amazon.com [bizjournals.com], Meta Platforms Inc. and Google.

According to the project narrative in the application, the development would serve as a regional corporate headquarters for DSV and be a "one-source solution" for warehousing, distribution, transportation, and value-added services across multiple industries under the same roof.

