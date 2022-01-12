EMD Electronics to build $28 million factory in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — EMD Electronics, a chemical supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced Tuesday that it would invest $28 million to create a new factory in Chandler. The deal is the latest positive jolt to the state’s ever-expanding chip-making sector.

The factory will be located at 1720 E. Germann Rd., just north of the Chandler Municipal Airport, and the company has signed a long-term lease. EMD expects to start operations at the end of this year and the site is expected to employ at least 100 people at full capacity.

EMD Electronics is the North American arm of Merck KGaA, a multibillion dollar international conglomerate based in Darmstadt, Germany.

“A record number of greenfield capital projects indicates that the momentum of our industry is set to remain strong,” Katherine Dei Cas, head of the delivery systems & services business unit within Merck KGaA’s Electronics business, said in a statement. “The opening of our new factory shows our commitment to further support our customers' ambitious growth plans.”

EMD has about 2,000 employees in the U.S., with larger regional offices in Philadelphia and Tempe. The company cemented its Arizona’s foothold in 2019 when it acquired Tempe-based Versum Materials.

