ElevateEdAZ receives $80,000 grant to spur construction, manufacturing workforce training

PHOENIX — Stanley Black & Decker awarded Phoenix-based ElevateEdAZ an $80,000 grant to boost workforce development in the construction and manufacturing industries.

ElevateEdAz received the grant as part of Stanley Black & Decker’s Global Impact Challenge, which awards more than $25 million over five years to nonprofits supporting construction and manufacturing workforce development, according to a company announcement.

ElevateEdAZ was selected from 182 applicants, which were evaluated on the number of people served, sustainable impact, and programs and diversity, among other factors.

“ElevateEdAZ is able to impact students with meaningful opportunities to take part in high-wage, high-demand pathways, work-based learning engagements, internships, and job shadows, while preparing them for local workforce needs,” Todd Sanders, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, said in a statement.

