Electrical contractor inks big Mesa lease for fabrication facility

MESA, AZ — California-based electrical contractor Rosendin Electric Inc. leased 146,000 square feet at the Power 202 Business Park, a new industrial park in Mesa.

The site will serve as a prefabrication facility, and will put Rosendin Electric in close proximity to a data center project that the company is working on.

Mike Parker of CBRE Group Inc. represented Rosendin in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Phoenix-based Bird Dog Industrial, was represented by Ken McQueen and Chris McClurg of Lee & Associates.

“Rosendin had a compressed timeframe to secure a minimum of 120,000 square feet of space in the high-demand Southeast Valley to service a data center project nearby,” Parker said in a statement. “After exploring numerous options in the area, we learned Power 202 would deliver in time to meet my client’s needs. As a result of numerous previous negotiations with Rosendin over the past 18 years, we were able to structure a lease deal, that traditionally can take months to negotiate, in just 48 hours.”

The Power 202 Business Park, which is still under construction at 4617 S. Power Road in Mesa, totals 330,000 square feet of space. It is a project of Bird Dog Industrial, which has since been acquired by CRG , the real estate development arm of Chicago-based Clayco, but the firm planned to finish the park as Bird Dog Industrial.

Read the full article at Phoenix Business Journal.