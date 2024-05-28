Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group sets layoffs to cut costs amid lowered demand

CASA GRANDE, AZ — California-based Lucid Group Inc. is laying off hundreds of workers as it seeks to cut costs amid softening electric vehicle demand nationwide.

Lucid is reducing its workforce by 6% — or 400 employees — as part of a decision “to position the company for future growth,” according to a regulatory filing. [sec.gov] Lucid manufactures its luxury electric sedans south of Phoenix in Casa Grande.

“Letting go of our talented team members is difficult and a decision we did not take lightly. We are thankful to everyone who has helped Lucid at every step of our journey,” Rawlinson wrote in an email to employees.

Lucid’s layoffs will impact workers at all levels, including leadership and mid-level management, Rawlinson wrote.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.