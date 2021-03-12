Electric vehicle components manufacturer plans $60 million Flagstaff plant

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A Michigan-based supplier of electric vehicle parts plans to build a new plant in Flagstaff where it will hire 350 within the next five years.

UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries, which produces extruded aluminum automotive components and assemblies, is taking over a former Walgreens distribution center in Flagstaff, according to a Thursday announcement. Over the next year, it expects to create 150 new jobs.

The company plans to invest $60 million into the plant, said Gail Jackson, president and CEO of the Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona.

The company has plants in Ludington, Michigan; Paducah, Kentucky and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The company chose Flagstaff because it is well-located to serve the company’s electric vehicle customers, according to the announcement.

