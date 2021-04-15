Electric vehicle battery recycler plans Gilbert facility, creating 50 jobs

Ontario, Canada-based Li-Cycle Corp., a lithium-ion electric vehicle battery recycler, is building a facility in Gilbert which will effectively double the company’s recycling capacity.

Once completed, the facility will be able to process 10,000 metric tons (22.04 million pounds) of batteries and battery manufacturing scrap per year. The facility will be able to process full electric vehicle battery packs without dismantling. The new plant is expected to create between 40 and 50 new jobs.

The facility, called Spoke 3, will be the company’s third, adding to locations in Rochester, New York and Kingston, Ontario, Canada. The company has plans to create 20 “spoke” facilities globally in the next five years.

“Once completed, our newest Spoke facility will add significant recycling capacity to Li-Cycle, strategically expanding the geographic footprint of our closed-loop solution for recycling lithium-ion battery materials,” Tim Johnston , co-founder and executive chairman of Li-Cycle, said in a statement. “Our Arizona Spoke will have two 5,000 tonne processing lines, effectively doubling our total recycling capacity in North America. It will also be engineered to directly process full electric vehicle packs without any dismantling.”

A spokesman for the Arizona Commerce Authority said Li-Cycle has not submitted any applications for state incentives, but the company could be eligible for up to $387,000 from the quality jobs tax credit, which offers $9,000 of Arizona income or premium tax credits over a three-year period for each new, quality job created.

