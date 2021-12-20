ElectraMeccanica updates timeline for Mesa EV manufacturing facility

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., the Canada-based electric vehicle manufacturer and designer, on Thursday revised the timeline of its upcoming assembly facility in Mesa.

The company now expects the 235,000-square-foot U.S. assembly and engineering technical center to open in the summer of 2022 and will have the ability to produce up to 20,000 vehicles per year.

The plant, which is expected to employ 500 people, is being constructed at 8127 E. Ray Road in Mesa.

The $35 million factory, which broke ground in May 2021, was expected to open in the spring of 2022. While the opening is several months delayed from that original target, ElectraMeccanica’s CEO Kevin Pavlov said he is pleased with the progress being made and the execution of his team across all fronts.

“As we work to finalize the facility, we are concurrently working in other ElectraMeccanica facilities to identify assembly best-practices to ensure an optimized, highly efficient production line,” Pavlov said in a statement.

