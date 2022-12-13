Watch Now
ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal
Sandra Watson, Mesa Mayor John GIles, ElectraMeccanica's Susan Docherty and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey attend the commissioning ceremony for the company's Mesa plant.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Dec 13, 2022
MESA, AZ — ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. sees bigger plans for its Mesa plant.

It was once planned to be just the future manufacturer of its single-seat, three-wheel Solo model, but ElectraMeccanica announced it would make the new 235,000-square-foot Mesa assembly and technical facility its new corporate headquarters.

ElectraMeccanica Chief Revenue Officer Kim Brink said the decision to relocate the company's headquarters from British Columbia, Canada to Mesa was made earlier this month. She said the decision was one of the first Susan Docherty made as CEO. ElectraMeccanica announced Docherty as CEO on Dec. 5.

"I think this was a very natural place for us to come. This is the center of gravity of the electric vehicle market," Brink said.

