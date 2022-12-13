ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

MESA, AZ — ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. sees bigger plans for its Mesa plant.

It was once planned to be just the future manufacturer of its single-seat, three-wheel Solo model, but ElectraMeccanica announced it would make the new 235,000-square-foot Mesa assembly and technical facility its new corporate headquarters.

ElectraMeccanica Chief Revenue Officer Kim Brink said the decision to relocate the company's headquarters from British Columbia, Canada to Mesa was made earlier this month. She said the decision was one of the first Susan Docherty made as CEO. ElectraMeccanica announced Docherty as CEO on Dec. 5.

"I think this was a very natural place for us to come. This is the center of gravity of the electric vehicle market," Brink said.

