ElectraMeccanica puts Mesa plant on the sublease market

MESA, AZ — More than 200,000 square feet of newly built industrial space near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is on the market for sublease.

ElectraMeccanica (Nasdaq: SOLO), which held a commissioning for its plant just a year ago, is currently using the space as a corporate office and for storage of its original three-wheeled Solo electric vehicle model, which has since been scrapped.

The company put the 235,000-square-foot plant, located at 8127 E. Ray Road in southeast Mesa, on the market to "maximize our operational flexibility given our current strategic review process," a company spokesperson told the Phoenix Business Journal.

