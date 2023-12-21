Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

ElectraMeccanica puts Mesa plant on the sublease market

The 235,000-square-foot plant is just north of Mesa Gateway Airport
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
ElectraMeccanica
Posted at 9:12 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 11:12:00-05

MESA, AZ — More than 200,000 square feet of newly built industrial space near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is on the market for sublease.

ElectraMeccanica (Nasdaq: SOLO), which held a commissioning for its plant just a year ago, is currently using the space as a corporate office and for storage of its original three-wheeled Solo electric vehicle model, which has since been scrapped.

The company put the 235,000-square-foot plant, located at 8127 E. Ray Road in southeast Mesa, on the market to "maximize our operational flexibility given our current strategic review process," a company spokesperson told the Phoenix Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61