EdgeConneX proposes multi-phase data center campus in Mesa

Global data center firm EdgeConneX is looking to build a large data center campus in east Mesa.

The Virginia-based company recently filed separate project applications through Mesa's administrative review and design review to build a multi-phased campus near Elliot Road and Loop 202. EdgeConneX would build the campus through three proposed data hall buildings and one electrical substation on about 93 acres within Mesa's Elliot Road Technology Corridor.

If fully built, those three buildings would total more than 1 million square feet.

The first phase of the EdgeConneX project would include a 180,000-square-foot data hall, and more than 50,000 square feet of administrative space with two electrical power blocks. The second phase would add onto the building with a mirroring 180,000-square-foot data hall. Second and third buildings that total 301,072 and 481,017 gross square feet make up the third and final phase, according to a project narrative submitted with EdgeConneX's application.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.