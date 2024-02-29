East Valley's $25M International Dark Sky Discovery Center seeking $8M for naming rights

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — With a $25 million fundraising goal to build the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills, signature naming rights are now available.

The International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) board is seeking $8 million for signature naming rights for the entire center, as well as $2 million rights for specific elements of the center, such as the observatory, theater, and the Night Sky Experience exhibit hall.

The nonprofit has been raising money for several years and so far has raised about $19 million, said Joe Bill, president of the IDSDC board.

The 23,000-square-foot facility is to be built in Fountain Hills, which was designated as a dark sky community by the International Dark Sky Association in January 2018.

