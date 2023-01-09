East Valley town eyes new housing, redevelopment and startup opportunities in 2023

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — The town of Fountain Hills' new economic development director wants to expand the business ecosystem within the community.

Amanda Jacobs started with Fountain Hills in March 2022 after spending more than 15 years with the town of Oro Valley in southern Arizona. During her 10 months with Fountain Hills, she spent time reaching out to the business community and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce to learn about what current processes are working well and evaluating growth opportunities.

Most of the town's target industries in the past few years have been in the financial services, insurance and healthcare industries. Based on her conversations throughout her first year, however, Jacobs wants to lead more of a push in the startup community.

In total, the Fountain Hills economy employs approximately 11,000 people.

