East Valley hospital expansion reaches construction milestone

GILBERT, AZ — The $243 million expansion of Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert hit a construction milestone this month, while being on time and on budget, according to the hospital’s CEO.

The final beam of the five-story expansion tower of the Gilbert hospital, located at 1900 N. Higley Road, was put into place earlier this month.

Banner is adding a new 198,000-square-foot patient tower to the existing tower at the hospital. Once completed, it will increase capacity by 190 total beds.

The project also includes a three-level, 112,000-square-foot expansion to the existing Diagnostics and Treatment building. This expansion will impact the emergency, surgery, imaging, cardiopulmonary and endoscopy departments.

The next and final phase of the construction is two new surface parking lots, that will add approximately 492 new parking spaces for visitor and staff use. There is also 40,000 square-feet of renovation work planned within the existing medical center.

