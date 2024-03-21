E-commerce giant Amazon inks huge lease in West Valley

Amazon.com Inc. has signed another massive industrial lease in metro Phoenix, adding to its substantial portfolio in the Valley.

Amazon will fully lease a 1.2 million-square-foot building for 10 years at The Cubes at Glendale industrial park, according to a new Cushman & Wakefield listing that markets the building for an acquisition opportunity.

The e-commerce giant will occupy building B of the industrial project, located at 15301 W. Northern Ave., which was developed by Chicago-based CRG in an industrial hotbed with major employers including Nestle, Red Bull, White Claw and Walmart.

