Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

E-commerce giant Amazon inks huge lease in West Valley

Amazon cubes.jpg
Sam Fentress
Amazon will join a handful of tenants at the massive Cubes at Glendale industrial park in metro Phoenix.
Amazon cubes.jpg
Posted at 8:36 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 11:36:24-04

Amazon.com Inc. has signed another massive industrial lease in metro Phoenix, adding to its substantial portfolio in the Valley.

Amazon will fully lease a 1.2 million-square-foot building for 10 years at The Cubes at Glendale industrial park, according to a new Cushman & Wakefield listing that markets the building for an acquisition opportunity.

The e-commerce giant will occupy building B of the industrial project, located at 15301 W. Northern Ave., which was developed by Chicago-based CRG in an industrial hotbed with major employers including Nestle, Red Bull, White Claw and Walmart.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo