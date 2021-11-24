E-cigarette maker settles with Arizona in vaping advertising lawsuit

PHOENIX — E-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc. will pay $14.5 million and take a number steps to make sure its vaping products aren’t marketed or sold to Arizona youths.

On Nov. 23, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the consent judgment settlement in the case he filed at the beginning of 2020, accusing the company of targeting young people in the marketing of its addictive nicotine products while at the same time misleading them about the risks of those products.

Allegations included that Juul targeted and exploited young people with tactics such as fruit flavors, social media campaigns and free giveaways.

The lawsuit also alleged that Juul misled consumers about the nicotine concentration in its products.

“Today’s settlement holds JUUL accountable for its irresponsible marketing efforts that pushed Arizona minors toward nicotine and the addiction that follows,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement. “Combatting the youth vaping epidemic remains a priority for our office with both our undercover Counter Strike program and zero tolerance for vaping companies that mislead or deceive.”

