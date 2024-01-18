Dutch Bros plans to move dozens of employees to Phoenix corporate office

Drive-thru coffee giant Dutch Bros Inc. announced Jan. 17 it will be expanding its corporate offices to the Phoenix metro.

Dutch Bros, which is based out of Grants Pass, Oregon, opened a small office in Scottsdale at 6320 E. Thomas Road earlier this year that is home to some of the company's operations support staff. The plan is to significantly grow Dutch Bros' presence in the Valley over the next year.

"We have an awesome team that supports [our shops] from our support centers. We have a support center right now that we opened in Arizona a couple of months ago, and as that's been successful, we'll look to expand that," Christine Barone, the president and CEO of Dutch Bros, told the Business Journal.

By Jan. 1, 2025, Dutch Bros anticipates moving 40% of its total support staff to Phoenix.

