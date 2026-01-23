Drone delivery startup Zipline expands to Phoenix, backed by $600M funding

PHOENIX — Valley residents will soon have another option to receive drone deliveries of food, retail and health care products directly to their doorsteps.

San Francisco-based Zipline announced Wednesday it intends to launch autonomous drone delivery service in the Phoenix area, beginning in early 2026. Customers in eligible service areas will be able to order more than 5 pounds worth of items with deliveries arriving in as little as 10 minutes, according to the company.

“Autonomous logistics has been maturing for more than a decade, and the last year has made it unmistakably clear that when deliveries are faster, cleaner, safer, and cheaper, demand isn’t just high, it grows exponentially,” Keller Cliffton, CEO and co-founder of Zipline, said in a statement. “In 2026 autonomous logistics will become an everyday staple for people across several states in the U.S. That transformation starts with Houston and my hometown of Phoenix, which we’ll begin serving early this year, and then expand to even more places across the country throughout the year.”

