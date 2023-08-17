Watch Now
DraftKings’ swanky Scottsdale sportsbook nears completion as Wynn exits Arizona sports betting market

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal
The DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale is currently under construction but is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Aug 17, 2023
Almost two years into Arizona’s legalized sports betting experiment, the divide between the top and bottom operators in the industry is becoming clear.

On one end is DraftKings Inc., which on Aug. 16 held a tour for media members to see the progress of its upcoming brick-and-mortar sportsbook on the grounds of TPC Scottsdale, the home of the WM Phoenix Open. The 12,000-square-foot facility, expected by company officials to be one of the busiest sportsbooks in the world, is a sign of the online betting platform's confidence in the market.

On the other end is Wynn Resorts, which is closing WynnBET in Arizona to become the third mobile sportsbook to cease operations in the state.

DraftKings receives the second-highest amount of bets in Arizona – only behind FanDuel – and hopes to leverage that popularity with its flagship sportsbook next to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course clubhouse along Hayden Road.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

