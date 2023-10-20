DraftKings opens highly anticipated flagship sportsbook in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DFKG), one of the leaders in Arizona’s sports wagering industry, has opened its first retail sportsbook in the Valley, one of its most luxurious brick-and-mortar locations in the country.

The 13,000-square-foot facility, which is known as DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, is located on the grounds of the golf course home to the WM Phoenix Open at the southeast corner of Hayden and Bell roads. DraftKings opened the sportsbook this week in connection with the PGA Tour and TPC Scottsdale.

The establishment is divided into two parts. There's the sportsbook – which has 32 betting kiosks, 3,400 square feet of video walls, and six ticket windows – and a restaurant that serves high-end sports bar fare.

“It's going to be hard to replicate what we have over here,” said Greg Karamitis, an executive with DraftKings, said Thursday. “You look at the space, this is absolutely beautiful.”

