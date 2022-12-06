DraftKings CEO says Scottsdale sportsbook could be one of the world's busiest

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The CEO of DraftKings Inc. said the retail sportsbook the company is building in Scottsdale in conjunction with the PGA Tour, will be one of the premier gaming operations across the globe.

“It will be one of the busiest — if not the busiest — sportsbooks in the world,” Jason Robins said Monday during a groundbreaking event for the project.

The DraftKings sportsbook is being constructed across Hayden Road from the clubhouse of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale — home of the WM Phoenix Open. The city of Scottsdale approved plans for the project earlier this year and construction has already started.

Besides 40 sports betting kiosks and seven ticket windows to place sports wagers, the 12,000-square-foot DraftKings sportsbook will include more than 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens, an outdoor patio area with video screens, VIP cabanas and fire pits. It will have a bar and will be able to sit around 390 guests.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.