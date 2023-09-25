Downtown X Phoenix tower construction shuts down, owners won't comment

Construction has come to an abrupt halt on the second phase of the X Phoenix apartment tower at Third Avenue and Van Buren Street in downtown Phoenix.

The owners of X Phoenix confirmed that construction had halted but declined to say why the project stopped in the middle of building a 25-story tower with 592 beds. The project was to be completed next year.

Noah Gottlieb, CEO of the Chicago-based developer, said he's hoping work will start back up "very soon."

Executives from Clayco, the general contractor on the project, also declined to explain why construction has stopped except to say Clayco is not having any financial difficulties.

