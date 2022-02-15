Watch
Downtown Mesa gets rebranded in hopes of ditching negative perceptions

Downtown Mesa Association
New logo, branding and slogan for downtown Mesa.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Feb 15, 2022
Starting this week, downtown Mesa will be getting a new logo that stakeholders think will attract more people to the blossoming area.

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of new commercial and residential projects are currently in the works in downtown Mesa, and in hopes of highlighting that, the area is being rebranded.

“Downtown Mesa is on fire – it is just booming. But we still have a perception problem,” said Nancy Hormann, the president and executive director of Downtown Mesa Association. “The perception of Mesa is not what Mesa is.”

Whether people and businesses think downtown Mesa is sleepy, boring, empty or not much going on, Hormann said the goal is to get them to change those perceptions.

