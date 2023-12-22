Watch Now
DMB Associates seeks to amend One Scottsdale project to add residential units

The amendment would allow 500 more residences
Posted at 8:49 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 10:49:18-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Seeing a change in market dynamics and looking to capitalize on a "lifestyle" component to its project, DMB Associates Inc. wants approval for a key amendment at its $1 billion mixed-use development across 120 acres in north Scottsdale.

Earlier this month, DMB filed an "amendment to zoning" application for One Scottsdale near the northeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Loop 101. Those amendments include an update to its previously approved land-use budget that would allow for an additional 500 residences and a decrease in the nonresidential footage by roughly 1.3 million square feet. The master plan for One Scottsdale had included 1,250 units envisioned for the development.

Brent Moser, a principal with Lee & Associates Arizona and broker of the project, said the reduction in square feet will mostly affect the office footprint planned for the site. By opting for the change, Moser said it would reduce water usage by about 40% and traffic by roughly 25%, but more people would regularly be on the site full-time.

