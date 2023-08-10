Diversified Partners plans Cambria Hotel, medical and retail users for southeast Mesa

MESA, AZ — Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners LLC is getting ready to transform a 17-acre site in Mesa.

Walt Brown, Jr., founder, CEO and designated broker at Diversified Partners, said the E&E at Gateway project is about 85% pre-leased, less than two months ahead of starting construction. The name E&E at Gateway is a nod to the cross streets where the project will be located, at the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Elliot roads and across the street from Meta Platforms Inc.'s massive data center project.

Tenants lined up for E&E at Gateway include Starbucks, Gateway Urgent Care and a 107-key Cambria Hotel by Choice Hotels. Diversified Partners recently submitted a building permit application for the hotel, which will encompass 61,795 square feet and will be four stories tall, including a pool and a rooftop deck, according to the application.

There are three current Cambria hotels in Arizona with two in Phoenix and another in Chandler, the latter of which was recently sold for $21.5 million, according to Choice Hotel's website.

