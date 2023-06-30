Diamondbacks working on new TV contract with Bally Sports Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks games will continue to be broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona, at least for the time being.

Diamond Sports, which owns 19 regional sports networks under the Bally Sports banner and is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, asked a federal judge last week to get out of its broadcast agreement with the Diamondbacks.

But before the hearing, which was scheduled for Wednesday, the CEO of Diamond Sports and the CEO of the Diamondbacks issued a joint statement Tuesday evening that said both sides are still trying to make the current arrangement work.

“Diamond Sports Group and the Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to postpone [Wednesday's] hearing due to ongoing and positive discussions toward finding a solution,” the statement read.

