Development ideas sought for south Phoenix parcel

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is seeking input on how best to develop or solicit proposals for a 12-acre site near 24th Street and Broadway.

The city issued a request for information to see if market conditions could support future solicitation for development on the site to benefit the city and surrounding neighborhood. The site is shovel-ready and in an actively developing area, according to the city’s request.

A mix of uses are being considered for the site including a combination of affordable housing and retail uses or a mix of commercial and retail uses that would support the community. Ideas that address the site’s food desert would be of special interest, according to the request. A food desert is an area where people have limited access to healthy, affordable food.

The city is hosting an informational webinar about the process on March 18, and the deadline for submitting responses is April 15.

