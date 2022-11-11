Developers want to bring residents, new retail to stagnant Glendale downtown with new project

The historic, former Gaslight Inn boutique hotel in downtown Glendale is being repurposed for housing, a brewery and a retail store or restaurant.

The property, now called the Gaslight Building, had sat vacant for years after the former two-story hotel closed down and the structure was damaged due to a car wreck in 2017, the Daily Independent reported.

In February, SES 159 LLC, an entity connected to Ray Beck, purchased the building for $550,000, or about .25 acres with the addresses 5743-5753 and 5747 W. Glendale Ave. The property is located just southeast of the Glendale City Hall campus near Grand Avenue.

Now, the property has secured its first tenant, Simple Machine Brewing Co., which will occupy about 3,500 square feet of space in the first floor with a new brewery and bar, which is scheduled to open before the Super Bowl in 2023. This leaves about 2,900 square feet of available retail or restaurant space.

