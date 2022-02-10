Developers identified for Tempe mill adaptive reuse project

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe City Council will vote Thursday to enter into negotiations with two Valley developers about the redevelopment and adaptive reuse plans for the Hayden Flour Mill.

Phoenix-based Venue Projects and Scottsdale-based Sunbelt Holdings were recommended by the city’s evaluation committee to be selected to negotiate terms for a development agreement. The city received one other submittal, from Phoenix-based DMB Associates, which the committee ranked lower than the proposal from Venue Projects and Sunbelt Holdings.

The plan proposed by Venue Projects and Sunbelt Holdings was not immediately available. City documents said “the proposed concept would provide for a great deal of community involvement to preserve the view corridors, the history and cultural significance of the site for generations to come.”

The city released the request for proposals last September for an adaptive reuse project that would include a lease and development of the five-acre site.

