Developer plans new retail center west of Loop 101 as West Valley housing surges

PHOENIX — Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners has another retail project in the works.

The developer is planning to build out a new commercial development at the southeast corner of 99th Avenue and Indian School Road, just west of the Loop 101 freeway. Diversified acquired the roughly 24-acre site, which is just outside Glendale, for $5.9 million in 2022.

The new shopping center will serve a fast-growing residential corridor, with more than 7,200 new housing units planned or under construction within a mile and a half radius, according to a statement from the company. It will also capture regional freeway traffic along the Loop 101.

So far, it’s 77% leased up, with some spaces still available.

