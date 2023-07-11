Developer moving forward on Arizona's tallest tower after securing tax agreement with Phoenix

Scottsdale-based Aspirant Development finally plans to begin construction on what will become Arizona's tallest tower.

Called Astra, the $575 million project will include one tower with 45 floors rising to a height of 541 feet — surpassing the former Chase Tower at 483 feet. The second proposed Astra tower will be 36 floors and 424 feet high.

The project is proposed on a 2-acre site on Second Avenue between Van Buren and Fillmore streets in downtown Phoenix.

It's been a long process in the making for Geoffrey Jacobs, a partner with Aspirant Development and a principal with The Empire Group of Cos. who first told Phoenix Business Journal of his plans to build the project in August 2019.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.