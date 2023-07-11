Developer moving forward on Arizona's tallest tower after securing tax agreement with Phoenix

Scottsdale-based Aspirant Development finally plans to begin construction on what will become Arizona's tallest tower.
Called Astra, the $575 million project will include one tower with 45 floors rising to a height of 541 feet — surpassing the former Chase Tower at 483 feet. The second proposed Astra tower will be 36 floors and 424 feet high.
The project is proposed on a 2-acre site on Second Avenue between Van Buren and Fillmore streets in downtown Phoenix.
It's been a long process in the making for Geoffrey Jacobs, a partner with Aspirant Development and a principal with The Empire Group of Cos. who first told Phoenix Business Journal of his plans to build the project in August 2019.