Developer buys land for massive Glendale lagoon water park, entertainment venue

A developer planning to build a swimming lagoon and entertainment destination in Glendale closed on the land for the project Friday, paying $27 million for the parcel near 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way.

ECL Glendale LLC bought the land, according to Maricopa County public records. ECL Glendale is the developer of the 48-acre project, which was approved by Glendale City Council in September 2020.

“From day one we felt this would be the type of project that would bring a significant change for the area,” Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said when the project was announced in September 2020.

The project is planned to include an 11-acre lagoon by Florida-based Crystal Lagoons USA, which started using its lagoons as a private amenity for residential communities but has grown to add lagoons that are accessible to the general public. The Glendale one will be part of the larger, mixed-use development that is planned to include experiential retail, amusement park rides, a 4D theater, a themed hotel and other hotel uses on the site. In total, 630 new hotel rooms are planned to be added to the area between three new hotels.

