Developer buys land for massive Glendale lagoon water park, entertainment venue

Provided by the city of Glendale
An artist's rendering shows the planned Crystal Lagoon development in Glendale which will include a swimming lagoon, aerophile balloon ride and other attractions.
Posted at 8:42 AM, May 18, 2021
A developer planning to build a swimming lagoon and entertainment destination in Glendale closed on the land for the project Friday, paying $27 million for the parcel near 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way.

ECL Glendale LLC bought the land, according to Maricopa County public records. ECL Glendale is the developer of the 48-acre project, which was approved by Glendale City Council in September 2020.

“From day one we felt this would be the type of project that would bring a significant change for the area,” Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said when the project was announced in September 2020.

The project is planned to include an 11-acre lagoon by Florida-based Crystal Lagoons USA, which started using its lagoons as a private amenity for residential communities but has grown to add lagoons that are accessible to the general public. The Glendale one will be part of the larger, mixed-use development that is planned to include experiential retail, amusement park rides, a 4D theater, a themed hotel and other hotel uses on the site. In total, 630 new hotel rooms are planned to be added to the area between three new hotels.

