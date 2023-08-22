Developer breaks ground on 700-acre custom gated community in Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ — A developer of a $100 million, 700-acre master-planned community five miles north of downtown Prescott has broken ground on the first phase of a project that borders Prescott National Forest.

Stringfield at Granite Mountain will feature 300 custom home lots, with 65 lots in the first phase ranging between one to three acres, with prices starting at $250,000.

Buyers of these lots will be responsible for finding their own architects and general contractors to build their dream homes, said Jeff Davis, managing partner of Stringfield Development Co. Ltd.

The 700 acres represent a portion of a 1,200-acre historic ranch owned by the Stringfield family, which has had the land for five generations.

