Desert in distress? New study ranks Arizona as worst place to live in 2021

Arizona is a land of rich history, world-renowned natural beauty and vast economic opportunity, but is it the best place to call home?

A recent report from CNBC says you’d be better off in any other state after ranking Arizona No. 1 in its list of worst places to live in 2021.

The report cites poor air quality, low public health funding, high crime rates and a lack of inclusiveness as its reasons for bestowing the worst-state status on Arizona in 2021. The Grand Canyon State was followed by second-worst Texas while Nevada and Missouri tied for third place.

The worst places to live report is a subset of findings from CNBC’s Top States For Business 2021 study, in which Arizona ranks No. 30. The larger study draws on a wider range of data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Tax Foundation, the Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation and more than 50 other sources.

Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry who stepped into the role earlier this year, said the state's recent growth contradicts the CNBC findings.

“Arizona grew by nearly 12% over the past decade according to 2020 Census data. That’s no fluke. Arizona offers abundant opportunities for job creators to expand and invest, something we’ve seen of late in industries like semiconductors, next-generation automotive manufacturing, financial services, health care, and more," he said in a statement reacting to the study.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.