Desert Financial Credit Union to open branches on ASU Tempe, downtown campuses

Posted at 8:48 AM, Sep 22, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — Desert Financial Credit Union is opening new branches at Arizona State University’s Tempe and downtown Phoenix campuses.

Desert Financial’s 2,630-square-foot downtown Phoenix campus branch will open Sept. 22 in the University Center building, 411 N. Central Ave., Suite 140.

On Sept. 23, the credit union will open its 870-square-foot branch in the Memorial Union building on ASU's Tempe campus, 1290 S. Normal Ave.

"Desert Financial has come full circle: we were founded by teachers and now have the opportunity to be a resource for thousands of Arizona's brightest students," Jeff Meshey, CEO of Desert Financial, said in a statement. "Whether you're a college student or one of the thousands of staff and faculty at ASU, your financial well-being is our top priority."

