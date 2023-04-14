Desert Financial Credit Union expands partnership with Arizona State University

TEMPE, AZ — Desert Financial Credit Union is now the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University.

The move will mean Desert Financial will run all bank branches and ATMs on ASU’s Tempe, downtown Phoenix, Polytechnic, and West campuses. It will also be the exclusive provider of ASU-branded debit and credit cards. Debit cards are expected to be available soon, ASU said.

The development is the latest in a years-long partnership between the two institutions, which includes Desert Financial’s title sponsorship of ASU’s basketball arena in Tempe since 2019. Desert Financial employees have been able since 2020 to enroll fully funded in ASU undergraduate, graduate and continuing education programs.

“We know strong communities are built by citizens who have received a quality education,” Desert Financial President and CEO Jeff Meshey said in a statement. “Our existing partnership with ASU has improved access to higher education for our employees, and we’re building on that foundation to increase access to high-quality, local financial services and financial education for the ASU community.”

