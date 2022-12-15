Department of Justice accuses Arizona health firm of $50 million fraud scheme

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a $50 million false claims act against a chiropractor and his Modern Vascular and affiliated businesses in metro Phoenix and other cities across the country.

The DOJ alleges that Yury Gampel and Modern Vascular offered physicians the opportunity to invest in Modern Vascular office-based labs to induce them to refer their Medicare and TRICARE patients to Modern Vascular for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease, according to the complaint filed December 13.

The complaint also alleges that Gampel pressured vascular surgeons and interventional radiologists employed at the Modern Vascular office-based labs to increase the number of invasive surgical procedures performed by tracking procedures and setting aggressive weekly and monthly goals for these procedures.

Gampel, founder and CEO of Modern Vascular, did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

