Denver sandwich chain Quiznos plans major Arizona expansion

PHOENIX — Denver-based quick-service sandwich chain Quiznos has signed a deal to swiftly grow the brand in Arizona.

The company announced this week that it signed a multi-unit deal with Parish Patel to open 30 new Quiznos locations across Arizona, with the first one coming to Tucson, near the University of Arizona campus. There are currently four Quiznos locations in the Valley.

Patel, an experienced fast-casual restaurant based out of Tucson, had been a former Quiznos franchisee and owned multiple locations but left the Quiznos system in 2015 to pursue other restaurant ventures. Patel’s deal with Quiznos secures him exclusivity for restaurant development in key markets across the region.

