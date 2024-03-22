Denver-based DPC Cos. proposes residential project at key Scottsdale intersection

A high-traffic Scottsdale intersection could be home to a new multifamily development.

Denver-based DPC Cos, which has developed projects in the Valley such as Scottsdale Entrada and the Park at San Tan in Chandler, is proposing a new residential mixed-use development near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. The project, dubbed Cosanti Commons, is up for consideration at Scottsdale's development review board on March 21 for a minor general plan amendment and rezoning.

DPC Cos., through an entity known as New 7000 East Shea LLC, is proposing to build 240 multifamily units near the northwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, one of the busiest intersections in the region. The project, which is being proposed as a four-story building and will be about 380,000 square feet. DPC Cos. is partnering with High Street Residential, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co., to develop the apartments, which will replace an existing multitenant commercial building located on the 8.5-acre site.

The proposed investment is estimated at $100 million, according to the application with the DRB.

