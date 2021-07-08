Demolition starts on Paradise Valley Mall

The redevelopment of Paradise Valley Mall got underway Wednesday with the crews starting the demolition process on the 42-year-old indoor mall.

The first phase of the multimillion-dollar redevelopment includes the demolition of the former Sears and Macy’s departments stores and then other portions of the mall. Demolition is expected to continue through the rest of the year, and construction on retail and residential units will begin in the fall of 2021.

Phoenix-based RED Development is redeveloping Paradise Valley Mall, which underperformed for years and wasn’t a desirable destination for shoppers or retailers, into a mix of apartments, offices, restaurants, retail shops and a Whole Foods grocery store. RED is already talking to possible tenants about leasing opportunities.

