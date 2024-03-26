Delta Dental to move headquarters to Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Delta Dental of Arizona, the largest dental insurance firm operating in the state, is downsizing as it prepares to move its headquarters to Scottsdale.

Plans call for the dental insurance firm to move into 13,350 square feet of space at The Pinnacle in Kierland IV at 14850 N. Scottsdale Road, from its current 31,350-square-foot building that it owns at 5656 W. Talavi Blvd. in Glendale.

Cutting its space in half is a result of a recognition of how its employees work, as they realized during the coronavirus pandemic that they can be just as productive working from home, said Michael Jones, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Arizona.

