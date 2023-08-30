Delta Air, and ultra low-cost carriers drive up Phoenix Sky Harbor’s passenger numbers

PHOENIX — After seeing total monthly passenger numbers dip in June below pre-pandemic levels, the latest passenger report on Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport shows July was back above 2019 numbers again, particularly thanks to gains from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) and other low-cost carriers.

According to the report issued Monday by the Phoenix Aviation Department, a total of 3,879,771 passengers flew into or out of Sky Harbor in July, which is 5.7% higher than the total passenger count of July 2022, and up 47,207 passengers or 1.2% from July 2019.

Compared to July 2022, Delta, which is the third-largest carrier at Sky Harbor, saw its total passenger count increase 21.2% to 294,129 in July 2023. In total, 976 Delta flights landed at Sky Harbor in July, which was 14.6% more than landed in July 2022. Last summer, several airlines, including Delta, had to cancel dozens of flights at Sky Harbor and across the country as the commercial aviation industry struggled with increased demand from consumers but did not have enough pilots and other employees to operate the airlines’ scheduled flights.

