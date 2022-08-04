Defunct Phoenix retail center being transformed into mixed-use project with new retail, housing

PHOENIX, AZ — Salt Lake City-based Woodbury Corp. is planning to turn part of an old Scottsdale retail center into a mixed-use project with new restaurants, stores and apartments.

The overall property known as Scottsdale Towne Square sits on about 16 acres and is located at 14036 N. Scottsdale Road, which is in the city limits of Phoenix, near the northwest corner of Thunderbird and Scottsdale roads just west of the Scottsdale Airport.

The revitalized, northern portion of the center will comprise 15,000 square feet of new restaurant space, 15,000 square feet of new retail space and 350 multifamily units in addition to 12,750 square feet of retail that will remain in place, city of Phoenix documents show.

